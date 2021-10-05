Philippines logs 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, lowering vaccination target for 2021

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 9,055 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,613,070

MANILA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 9,055 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,613,070.

The death toll remained at 38,828 as the DOH reported zero deaths due to technical issues.

The caseload is the lowest since Aug. 10. "The relatively lower case count today is due to lower laboratory output (on) Sunday," the DOH said, adding that seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.