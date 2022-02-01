Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,493 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,569,665

MANILA, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,493 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,569,665.

Tuesday's caseload has been the lowest since Jan. 4.

The DOH said 51 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 54,054.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 176,053 from Monday's 190,818.

The DOH added that the country's positivity rate stood at 28.8 percent from 28.4 percent the previous day.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 25 million people since the disease emerged.