Philippines logs 975 new COVID-19 cases, 193 more deaths

MANILA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 975 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 2,829,618.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 daily cases for the second straight day. The DOH also reported that 193 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus related death toll to 47,875.

DOH data also showed a further decline in the average daily cases in the recent week.

However, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said it is still early to tell if the COVID-19 situation is under control.

The Philippines is ramping up vaccination efforts to protect its population from the pandemic.

Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the government's measures to combat COVID-19, stressed the need to hit the adjusted target of vaccinating more than 54 million population by the year end. The government initially aimed to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has administered 77.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, and more than 34 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22.5 million people for COVID-19 since being hit by the pandemic.