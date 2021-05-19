UrduPoint.com
Philippines Lowers Growth Forecast For 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:32 PM

The Philippine government on Tuesday lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MAINLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Philippine government on Tuesday lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) slightly adjusted the GDP growth projection to 6.0-7.0 percent from 6.5-7.5 percent given the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the re-imposition of lock-down measures in Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces during the second quarter of this year.

The GDP is projected to return to pre-COVID-19 level by growing at 7.0-9.0 percent in 2022 and will continue to grow by 6.0-7.0 percent in 2023 and 2024, the DBCC said.

"Our growth prospects and economic recovery will be underpinned by interventions to arrest the spread of the virus and help the poor cope with the impact of the quarantines," the committee said in a joint statement.

The committee maintained the average inflation target for 2021 to 2024 at 2.0-4.0 percent.

The Philippine economy shrank by 9.6 percent in 2020 and by 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021 as the Southeast Asian country grappled with corona-virus lock-down restrictions imposed over the pandemic.The Philippines reported as of Tuesday 1,154,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 19,372 deaths.

