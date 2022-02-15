UrduPoint.com

Philippines Now At 'low Risk' From Coronavirus: Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Philippines now at 'low risk' from coronavirus: gov't

The Philippines is now at "low risk" from the coronavirus pandemic as more people get vaccinated and hospital admissions drop, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Tuesday

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines is now at "low risk" from the coronavirus pandemic as more people get vaccinated and hospital admissions drop, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Tuesday.

The country last week reopened to foreign tourists for the first time in two years, though some health restrictions remain as campaigning for the May 9 elections starts, with political rallies seen as potential superspreader events.

"The National Capital Region and the entire Philippines now have a low-risk classification" in terms of case growth, prevalence and health system capacity, Duterte spokesman Karlo Nograles told reporters.

After surges of the highly transmissible Omicron and Delta strains of the virus that led to government-enforced restrictions on mobility, hospital bed occupancy rates have eased to about 30 percent.

Cases have averaged about 3,600 daily in the past week as the number of fully vaccinated people climbed to around 56 percent of the population, health officials said.

After lengthy lockdowns which ravaged the economy and put millions out of work, the government is now planning for a lifting of all restrictions, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters without giving a time frame.

"When that happens, all restrictions will be lifted and everything will be under self-regulation," she added.

The virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed more than 55,000, according to government data.

Related Topics

Rosario Philippines May All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Livestock to rehabilitate 1800 closed poultry f ..

KP Livestock to rehabilitate 1800 closed poultry farms

4 minutes ago
 UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - ..

UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

4 minutes ago
 Some Russian Units On Their Way Back to Places of ..

Some Russian Units On Their Way Back to Places of Deployment After Drills - Mili ..

4 minutes ago
 Explosive Device Detonates in Military Bus in Syri ..

Explosive Device Detonates in Military Bus in Syria's Damascus - Defense Ministr ..

4 minutes ago
 What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

30 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Return Uzbek Ex-President's Daughte ..

Switzerland to Return Uzbek Ex-President's Daughter Fund Worth $131Mln - Tashken ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>