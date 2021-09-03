Philippines OKs Emergency Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Teens Aged 12-17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Philippine food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the US Moderna coronavirus vaccine to inoculate adolescents aged 12 to 17, the drug regulator's chief said on Friday.

Eric Domingo told reporters that the emergency use authorization was given after a thorough evaluation by experts, who concluded that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks associated with the fast spreading Delta strain.

The Pacific archipelago nation reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally close to 160,000. The Philippines plans to start vaccinating teens in fall once enough shots are available.

The country approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine last month to accelerate its vaccination campaign.