UrduPoint.com

Philippines OKs Emergency Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In Teens Aged 12-17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:26 PM

Philippines OKs Emergency Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Teens Aged 12-17

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the US Moderna coronavirus vaccine to inoculate adolescents aged 12 to 17, the drug regulator's chief said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Philippine food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the US Moderna coronavirus vaccine to inoculate adolescents aged 12 to 17, the drug regulator's chief said on Friday.

Eric Domingo told reporters that the emergency use authorization was given after a thorough evaluation by experts, who concluded that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks associated with the fast spreading Delta strain.

The Pacific archipelago nation reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally close to 160,000. The Philippines plans to start vaccinating teens in fall once enough shots are available.

The country approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine last month to accelerate its vaccination campaign.

Related Topics

Russia Philippines National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

19 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

3 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

3 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

3 minutes ago
 EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.