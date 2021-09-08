UrduPoint.com

Philippines Preparing To Sign Agreement With Russia's Roscosmos - Diplomat

Wed 08th September 2021

The Philippines is preparing to sign several agreements with Russia, including those related to defense and healthcare cooperation and a deal with the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, charge d'affaires ad interim in Moscow Robert Ferrer said in an interview with Sputnik

"We have a few others [agreements] that are still pending ... that were signed when [Philippine] President [Rodrigo] Duterte visited [Russia] in October 2019. We have now 34 bilateral agreements with Russia, and I think we have five or six in the pipeline. We have one with Roscosmos, we have one between our ministries of health, we have [agreements that are expected to be signed on] air services, ... the military side," Ferrer said.

