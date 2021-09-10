Philippines receives additional Sinovac vaccines from China

China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Friday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MANILA, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Friday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

China has been delivering CoronaVac to the Philippines since Feb. 28.

It was the first to provide coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines, aiming to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year, has administered over 37.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 16 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

To date, the Philippines has received around 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China remains the biggest vaccine supplier.