Philippines Receives More Sinovac Vaccines From China

Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:31 PM

The Philippines on Wednesday received an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines purchased from the Chinese vaccine maker

China has been delivering CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first country to provide coronavirus shots to the Philippines, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered nearly 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Almost 30 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of its 110-million population this year.

To date, the Philippines has received more than 113 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China remains the country's biggest vaccine supplier.

The Philippines now has more than 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 44,567 deaths.

