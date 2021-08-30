UrduPoint.com

Philippines Registers Record Daily Spike With 22,366 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:22 PM

Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines's Department of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202

MANILA, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines's Department of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202.

The DOH also registered 222 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 33,330.

The active cases in the Southeast Asian country rose to 148,594 as the government scrambles to slow the virus transmission fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The DOH said two laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020

Related Topics

Philippines January Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko, Putin to Meet on September 9 in Moscow ..

Lukashenko, Putin to Meet on September 9 in Moscow - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Boy hit to death by coach

Boy hit to death by coach

40 seconds ago
 New Zealand Reports First Death Linked to Pfizer V ..

New Zealand Reports First Death Linked to Pfizer Vaccine

41 seconds ago
 Ukrainian President Leaves for US Ahead of Delayed ..

Ukrainian President Leaves for US Ahead of Delayed Biden Meeting

43 seconds ago
 Nigeria's Buhari urges unity after massacres in fl ..

Nigeria's Buhari urges unity after massacres in flashpoint city

47 seconds ago
 NCOC shares detailed "Obligatory Regime for Vaccin ..

NCOC shares detailed "Obligatory Regime for Vaccination" plan to overcome pandem ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.