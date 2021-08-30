Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines's Department of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202

MANILA, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines's Department of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202.

The DOH also registered 222 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 33,330.

The active cases in the Southeast Asian country rose to 148,594 as the government scrambles to slow the virus transmission fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The DOH said two laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020