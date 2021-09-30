Philippines reports 14,286 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 2,549,966

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,286 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,549,966

MANILA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,286 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,549,966.

The DOH also reported that 130 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 38,294.

The DOH noted a 10 percent decrease in the COVID-19 tests conducted in the country this week compared to last week. In Metro Manila, the testing output declined by 14 percent.

The DOH is "investigating possible reasons for the decline in testing output and is in constant coordination with local government units."