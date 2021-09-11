UrduPoint.com

Philippines Reports Record Daily Spike With 26,303 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 2.2 Mln

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:09 PM

Philippines reports record daily spike with 26,303 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.2 mln

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 26,303 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began in the Southeast Asian country

MANILA, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 26,303 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began in the Southeast Asian country.

The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 2,206,021.

The DOH also reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,978.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Philippines January 2020 Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

10 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

1 second ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

3 seconds ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 case total rises to 98,842 wit ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 case total rises to 98,842 with 658 new infections

5 seconds ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8 mln: Africa CDC

6 minutes ago
 Norway grapples with temptation of a 'mini Brexit' ..

Norway grapples with temptation of a 'mini Brexit'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.