Philippines reports record daily spike with 26,303 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.2 mln
Philippines Reports Record Daily Spike With 26,303 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 2.2 Mln
Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:09 PM
MANILA, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 26,303 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began in the Southeast Asian country.
The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 2,206,021.
The DOH also reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,978.
The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.