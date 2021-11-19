UrduPoint.com

Philippines To Allow Entry Of Fully Vaccinated Foreign Tourists

The Philippines will soon allow the entry of fully-vaccinated foreign tourists from China and over 40 other "green" or COVID-19 low-risk countries and regions, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday

Nograles, co-chair of the interagency coronavirus task force, said the government is still finalizing the guidelines, including the exact date for the reopening.

Nograles told a virtual press conference that the decision to "open up our shores" to foreign tourists from safe places is part of the country's "calibrated reopening of the economy."Nograles said the tourism sector significantly contributes to the economy, and allowing foreign tourists will help the country rebound from the pandemic.

The Philippines' Department of Health reported 1,485 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,823,210.

