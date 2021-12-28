UrduPoint.com

Philippines To Buy Two New South Korean Warships For $556M

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:43 PM

Philippines to buy two new South Korean warships for $556M

The Philippines has ordered two new warships from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday, modernising Manila's navy as it faces a dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines has ordered two new warships from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday, modernising Manila's navy as it faces a dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Navy had become run down in recent decades -- even featuring US craft from World War II -- until President Rodrigo Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino, began a modest modernisation programme in 2010.

Tuesday's 28 billion pesos ($556 million) deal with the South Korean shipbuilding giant comes five years after the firm also won a contract to build two new frigates for the Philippine Navy.

Corvettes and frigates are small, fast warships mainly used to protect other vessels from attack.

"This project will give the Philippine Navy two modern corvettes that are capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare missions," Lorenzana said in a speech at the signing ceremony in Manila.

The deal "will ensure commonality and interoperability with our existing assets," he added, as well as "ease of maintenance and repairs".

Manila has since acquired two former US Coast Guard cutters and three landing craft from Australia, as well as coast guard patrol vessels from Japan, in an effort to bolster its presence in the South China Sea, where it faces a dispute with Beijing.

China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of Dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Related Topics

Attack Australia China Beijing Manila Brunei Japan South Korea North Korea Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2016 World War National University All From Hyundai Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery at Karachi hosp ..

Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery at Karachi hospital

14 minutes ago
 Raisi to Visit Russia in Early 2022 - Tehran

Raisi to Visit Russia in Early 2022 - Tehran

2 minutes ago
 Japan Adopts Program of Measures to Tackle Lonelin ..

Japan Adopts Program of Measures to Tackle Loneliness, Social Isolation - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Mulls Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for ..

Hong Kong Mulls Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for School Children - Reports

2 minutes ago
 European markets open higher after Wall Street sur ..

European markets open higher after Wall Street surge

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.