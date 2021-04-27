PHP launched anti-dengue spray at patrolling posts

Patrolling police Faisalabad region launched anti-dengue spray campaign targeting police posts for complete eradication of dengue larva/mosquitoes

SP Patrolling Mirza anjum Kamal said here Tuesday that spray would be sprinkled at 50 patrolling posts in the Faisalabad region.

He said that there were two severe threats posed to human lives presently i.e.coronavirus and dengue, hence we should collectively make efforts to control both threats.

District DSP Patrolling Malik Muhammad Amin will supervise the campaign.