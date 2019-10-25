PHSA KP observes World Polio Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday organized a function in connections with World Polio Day.

Beside, Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), Dr. Janbaz Afridi, Technical Focal Person (Emergency Operation Centre) KP Dr. Syed Ejaz Ali Shah and Deputy Director EPI, Dr. Khalilur Rehman, a large number of Lady Health Workers (LHWs), Nurses, doctors and other staffers of the health department attended the function.

Addressing the function, Technical Focal Person EOC KP, Dr. Syed Ejaz Ali Shah said that except Pakistan and Afghanistan, polio has been eradicated from the whole world while some of the cases had been reported from district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Ejaz Ali Shah condemned propaganda regarding polio vaccines and termed it a sorrowful act.

On this occasion, the Director General (DG), PHSA and Deputy Director EPI, Dr. Khalilur Rehman said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the government. He told that dozens of polio workers and security personnel have been martyred during the polio eradication campaign.

Stressing on the parents and other members of the society for the eradication of polio, he said that all should have to play joint role in the eradication of polio from the country.