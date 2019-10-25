UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHSA KP Observes World Polio Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:59 PM

PHSA KP observes World Polio Day

Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday organized a function in connections with World Polio Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday organized a function in connections with World Polio Day.

Beside, Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), Dr. Janbaz Afridi, Technical Focal Person (Emergency Operation Centre) KP Dr. Syed Ejaz Ali Shah and Deputy Director EPI, Dr. Khalilur Rehman, a large number of Lady Health Workers (LHWs), Nurses, doctors and other staffers of the health department attended the function.

Addressing the function, Technical Focal Person EOC KP, Dr. Syed Ejaz Ali Shah said that except Pakistan and Afghanistan, polio has been eradicated from the whole world while some of the cases had been reported from district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Ejaz Ali Shah condemned propaganda regarding polio vaccines and termed it a sorrowful act.

On this occasion, the Director General (DG), PHSA and Deputy Director EPI, Dr. Khalilur Rehman said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the government. He told that dozens of polio workers and security personnel have been martyred during the polio eradication campaign.

Stressing on the parents and other members of the society for the eradication of polio, he said that all should have to play joint role in the eradication of polio from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bannu World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Afridi All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Chehlum procession, Chor chowk to remain closed o ..

54 seconds ago

Notification of Muhammad Ali Shah cancelled

56 seconds ago

PINS earned good name for country in neuro researc ..

57 seconds ago

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

35 minutes ago

Effective policing crucial to improve image, overc ..

1 minute ago

Facebook begins rollout of 'News Tab' in US

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.