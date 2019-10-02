UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Physical Therapy Better For Low Back Pain: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Physical therapy better for low back pain: Study

Patients who first saw a physical therapist for low back pain, rather than a primary care physician (PCP), were much less likely to be prescribed opioids, said a new study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Patients who first saw a physical therapist for low back pain, rather than a Primary care physician (PCP), were much less likely to be prescribed opioids, said a new study.

"To reduce the risks of short- and long-term opioid use, insurers should incentivise patients to see physical therapists or chiropractors first following a bout of low back pain, before seeing a PCP," said study lead author Lewis Kazis, Professor at Boston University in the USA.

For the research, the team looked at commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage claims data from the Optum Labs database for 216,504 adults who were diagnosed with new-onset low back pain between 2008 and 2013 and had not been prescribed opioids before.

For the analysis, the researchers controlled as many socio-demographic, geographical, and medical history factors as they could get from the insurance claims data.

According to the study, published in BMJ Open, patients who first saw a PCP for low back pain were 79 per cent more likely to use prescription opioids than patients who first visited a chiropractor and 71 per cent more likely than those who first went to a physical therapist.

The researchers also found patients in states with provisional or unrestricted access to physical therapy were much more likely to see a physical therapist first than patients in states with limited physical therapy access.

Related Topics

USA Lead Boston From

Recent Stories

Plan being evolved to enforce laws on environment: ..

32 seconds ago

Seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan and Anti-De ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister of Punjab meets Ambassador of the S ..

14 minutes ago

UK to Leave EU 'Come What May' on October 31 - Joh ..

4 minutes ago

Djokovic advances to Japan Open quarter final

4 minutes ago

25 vehicles fined for violating traffic rules in S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.