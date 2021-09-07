UrduPoint.com

PIA Uplifts 5.9 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses From China To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:03 PM

PIA uplifts 5.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China to Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues to uplift Covid-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan as its two special cargo flights transported a new batch of 5.9 million doses of vaccines from Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues to uplift Covid-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan as its two special cargo flights transported a new batch of 5.9 million doses of vaccines from Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

Special cargo flights - PK6852 and PK6853 took off from Beijing Capital Airport for Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday and transported 5.9 million doses, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP here on Tuesday.

One August 29, the national flag carriers airlifted around 12 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines through its four special cargo flights.

The PIA special flights PK-6852, PK-6853, PK-6854 and PK-6856 transported 12 million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured from China for vaccination of people under government's ongoing prevention and control drive against Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

He said that under able leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Arshad Malik, the national flag carrier has so far airlifted over 63 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine through 49 special flights.

It is worth mentioning that the government under its mass vaccination drive has set a target to vaccinate 75 million population by end of 2021.

Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino besides other vaccines are being used in the mass vaccination drive.

The health authorities launched the nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March this year.

The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80 but now the vaccine is being administered to the people aged over 18 years.

Islamabad received the first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 01, this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Beijing February March August From Government PIA Million Airport

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to provide equal opportunities t ..

Steps being taken to provide equal opportunities to minorities: President

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest three car lifters; recover stolen ve ..

Police arrest three car lifters; recover stolen vehicle

2 minutes ago
 Massarat Alam appointed new chairman APHC

Massarat Alam appointed new chairman APHC

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to In ..

Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to Introduce Restrictions on Social ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Ann ..

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Announced This Week

11 minutes ago
 SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.