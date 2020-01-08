UrduPoint.com
PIBD, Bone Marrow Transplantation To Be Established In Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday announced to establish a state-of-the-art Punjab Institute of Blood Diseases (PIBD) and Bone Marrow Transplantation.

This was decided by her on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education.

Provincial Secretary Health Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Director NIBD from Karachi, expert of bone marrow transplantation Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi were also present on the occasion.

Matters regarding PC-I and other affairs of PIBD and Bone Marrow Transplantation were reviewed during the meeting.

Prof. Dr Tahir Shamsi in the light of his experiences gave valuable suggestions to the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said PIBD and Bone Marrow Transplantation would be consisted of 200-beds.

Modern treatment facilities of transplantation, diagnosis of blood diseases, treatment and prevention of thalassemia and genetic diseases, haemophilia and treatment of ITP would be provided in this institute.

She further disclosed that NIBD Karachi would cooperate in establishing and functioning of this institute, adding that training would be provided to the staff and experts of the institute on modern lines.

