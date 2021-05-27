He only cardiac hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a milestone by conducting successful heart surgeries of two little girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The only cardiac hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a milestone by conducting successful heart surgeries of two little girls.

Spokesperson for the hospital Dr Rifat Anjum Thursday informed that the hospital has started providing the facility of heart surgeries for the children and two successful operations were conducted independently by the hospital medical staff.

She said, four-year-old girl, Aaiza and five-year-old Barira were operated upon for successful heart surgeries at the hospital. The surgeries of both little girls were carried out free of charge under Sehat Insaf Card facility.

The four-year-old Aaiza had a hole in her heart while five-year-old Barira was also having a hole in heart and blockage in main blood vessel.

According to the spokesperson, there was no proper facility of cardiac treatment for the children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding PIC has become the first pediatric cardiac hospital for them.

The parents of both the children have expressed heartfelt thanks to the PIC staff saying the hospital was a blessing from Allah for the parents having children with cardiac issues.