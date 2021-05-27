UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIC Achieves Milestone By Conducting Children's Heart Surgeries: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

PIC achieves milestone by conducting children's heart surgeries: Spokesperson

He only cardiac hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a milestone by conducting successful heart surgeries of two little girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The only cardiac hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a milestone by conducting successful heart surgeries of two little girls.

Spokesperson for the hospital Dr Rifat Anjum Thursday informed that the hospital has started providing the facility of heart surgeries for the children and two successful operations were conducted independently by the hospital medical staff.

She said, four-year-old girl, Aaiza and five-year-old Barira were operated upon for successful heart surgeries at the hospital. The surgeries of both little girls were carried out free of charge under Sehat Insaf Card facility.

The four-year-old Aaiza had a hole in her heart while five-year-old Barira was also having a hole in heart and blockage in main blood vessel.

According to the spokesperson, there was no proper facility of cardiac treatment for the children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding PIC has become the first pediatric cardiac hospital for them.

The parents of both the children have expressed heartfelt thanks to the PIC staff saying the hospital was a blessing from Allah for the parents having children with cardiac issues.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

2 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 minutes ago

DC Lahore reviews vaccination arrangements at Expo ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand extends support to int'l flights, airf ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices decline by Rs 950 to Rs 111,800 per to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.