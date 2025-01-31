PIC Directed To Identify Elements Disrupting Hospital Environment
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has instructed the Chief Executive of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to identify individuals responsible for disrupting the hospital environment and creating obstacles in patient treatment and care
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has instructed the Chief Executive of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to identify individuals responsible for disrupting the hospital environment and creating obstacles in patient treatment and care.
A formal letter was issued in this regard, stating that no one would be allowed to interfere with the treatment of patients at the PIC. Observations indicate that certain officers within the hospital were causing difficulties in patient care, which has raised serious concerns among the authorities.
The letter further stated that tensions have arisen due to the transfer of a senior registrar on administrative grounds, leading to deliberate attempts to disturb the hospital’s environment. Expressing strong displeasure over the situation, the authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.
Following the Chief Executive’s recommendations, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education will implement firm measures to restore discipline and ensure the smooth operation of medical services at PIC.
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Health
-
PIC directed to identify elements disrupting hospital environment4 minutes ago
-
NA body urges to implement health sector reforms4 days ago
-
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%10 days ago
-
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman17 days ago
-
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician18 days ago
-
One day 'Learner’s License Facilitation Camp' held at SSC18 days ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital Kahror Pacca21 days ago
-
Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India22 days ago
-
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT25 days ago
-
NHMP organize free eye check-up camp at ISB Toll Plaza25 days ago
-
Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 681 month ago
-
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month1 month ago