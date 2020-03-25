UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilgrims At Quarantine Centre Given Every Possible Facility

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Pilgrims at Quarantine Centre given every possible facility

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that every possible facility was being extended towards pilgrims in Quarantine Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that every possible facility was being extended towards pilgrims in Quarantine Centre.

While addressing the pilgrims by loudspeakers, he urged them to demonstrate unity and patience. Keep physical distance between them as it is vital to defeat coronavirus. The district administration and the whole city Multan was standing by them in this difficult time. The pilgrims listened deputy commissioner during self-isolation at Quarantine Centre.

The administration had installed loudspeakers at scattered places in the Centre.

Allama Shoukat Abbas Shoukat also addressed the zaireen and urged them to remain busy in worship.

He stated that the government was taking all possible steps to stop spread of coronavirus in the country.

He urged them to demonstrate discipline and responsibility. Sometimes, the nations have to face difficult time and discipline could help lead towards success.

On this occasion, officials of different district administration were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Lead All Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansehra police arrests 9 for violating section 14 ..

5 minutes ago

Panama orders lockdown, Paraguay closes borders

5 minutes ago

Panama's President Introduces Indefinite Mandatory ..

5 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Ta ..

8 minutes ago

War-torn Libya reports first coronavirus case

8 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei surges 8% after US stimulus deal

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.