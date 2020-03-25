Pilgrims at Quarantine Centre given every possible facility

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that every possible facility was being extended towards pilgrims in Quarantine Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that every possible facility was being extended towards pilgrims in Quarantine Centre.

While addressing the pilgrims by loudspeakers, he urged them to demonstrate unity and patience. Keep physical distance between them as it is vital to defeat coronavirus. The district administration and the whole city Multan was standing by them in this difficult time. The pilgrims listened deputy commissioner during self-isolation at Quarantine Centre.

The administration had installed loudspeakers at scattered places in the Centre.

Allama Shoukat Abbas Shoukat also addressed the zaireen and urged them to remain busy in worship.

He stated that the government was taking all possible steps to stop spread of coronavirus in the country.

He urged them to demonstrate discipline and responsibility. Sometimes, the nations have to face difficult time and discipline could help lead towards success.

On this occasion, officials of different district administration were also present.