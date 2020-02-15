UrduPoint.com
Pillion Riding Banned For Upcoming Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration Mardan, under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion riding as part of security measures for upcoming anti polio campaign.

Ban has also been imposed on driving unregistered motorcycles in the limits of the district. Ban has imposed for five days and violators would be dealt under section 188, said a statement issued here Saturday.

