Pilot Batches Of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Vaccines Produced In Belarus - Health Ministry
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The pilot batches of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines have been produced in Belarus as part of a joint project between Minsk and Moscow, the Belarusian health ministry said on Thursday.
"Belmedpreparaty (pharmaceutical company) specialists have completed an important stage of the joint Belarusian-Russian project � the full-cycle production of the Sputnik V vaccine. The first validation series of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were produced at the Belarusian enterprise on December 22," the ministry said in a statement.
These batches will be sent to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for the quality control on Thrusday, the ministry added.