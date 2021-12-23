UrduPoint.com

Pilot Batches Of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Vaccines Produced In Belarus - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:42 PM

Pilot Batches of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Vaccines Produced in Belarus - Health Ministry

The pilot batches of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines have been produced in Belarus as part of a joint project between Minsk and Moscow, the Belarusian health ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The pilot batches of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines have been produced in Belarus as part of a joint project between Minsk and Moscow, the Belarusian health ministry said on Thursday.

"Belmedpreparaty (pharmaceutical company) specialists have completed an important stage of the joint Belarusian-Russian project � the full-cycle production of the Sputnik V vaccine. The first validation series of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were produced at the Belarusian enterprise on December 22," the ministry said in a statement.

These batches will be sent to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for the quality control on Thrusday, the ministry added.

