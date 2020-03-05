Pilot project of patient referral system progress reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting reviewed the progress of the pilot project of Patient Referral System in Lahore here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SH&ME Silwat Saeed, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr.Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammal, Principal Ameer-ud-din Medical College Professor Sardar Al-fareed, Additional Secretary Technical SH&ME Dr.Salman Shahid, MD Punjab Health Foundation, Ms Kiran Khursheed and Dr. Hussain Jaffery.

The Minister reviewed the performance of doctors and staff in the pilot project of the Patient Referral System.

The pilot project was introduced in the vicinity of the Jinnah Hospital Lahore in which dispensaries and filter clinics were linked with Jinnah Hospital through an online referral system.

Under the system, patients of minor ailments are provided treatment at dispensaries and filter clinics whereas patients requiring serious treatment are referred to tertiary hospitals through bar-coded referral slips.

The Minister said taht the idea behind referral system is to provide health services to patients at their doorsteps, reduce unnecessary burden on tertiary hospitals and ensure judicious utilization of resources.

Through the filter clinics at Wahdat Colony, thousands of patients have been provided quality healthcareservices.