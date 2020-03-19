PIMS doctors to serve patients with professional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :All employees association, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday said that medical practitioners were committed to serving the ailing community with professional commitment and zeal.

Addressing a press conference, spokesman association Dr Asfandyar Khan said that the doctors were the frontline force in fight against coronavirus and there should have special protective plan for them to ensure their protection from carrying this virus.

He said that daily 10,000 patients visit PIMS Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) besides emergency and ward, adding, in order to avoid spreading the virus in case of visit of any positive patient the quarters concerned should ensure provision of protective equipment for doctors and para medical staff.

He said that personal protection equipment (PPE) kits should be provided to the hospital in large number for smooth functioning of all vulnerable departments of the hospital.

He also appealed to make alternate plans for isolation of confirmed coronavirus patients to ensure protection of other patients.