PINKtober Ahead To Spread Awareness On Breast Cancer

Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:01 PM

PINKtober ahead to spread awareness on breast cancer

Pink Ribbon Pakistan will observe a nationwide breast cancer campaign in the month of October to promote awareness about breast cancer which is causing over 40,000 deaths annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pink Ribbon Pakistan will observe a nationwide breast cancer campaign in the month of October to promote awareness about breast cancer which is causing over 40,000 deaths annually.

PINKtober is a breast cancer awareness month which aims at disseminating information regarding breast cancer detection and treatment.

According to the Pink Ribbon official, this year, PINKtober will be observed under the theme "Become a better you" focusing on health, beauty and confidence.

"Our core purpose is to spread awareness regarding prevention from breast cancer and to promote a healthy lifestyle and wellbeing", the official said.�Pink Ribbon Pakistan will use different mode of communication including newspaper, magazine, tv channel, program, column, feature and blogs to spread awareness about breast cancer.

