Pinktober Awareness Activities Concludes At NORI

Thu 29th October 2020

The speakers at the concluding ceremony of month-long breast cancer awareness campaign titled "Together We Can Defeat" stressed the need for early diagnosis to treat breast cancer and urged all to adopt 'check, screen and prevent' approach in the fight against breast cancer

The event was arranged at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI which is the leading public sector hospital of capital specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The wife of Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj was the chief guest. The wife of Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Mrs. Muneera Naeem also graced the event.

Head Oncology Department at AECH-NORI, Dr. Humera Mahmood welcomed the participants of the awareness program and shared details about the newly added facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital like MRI Simulator, SPECT-CT machine, and PET-Cyclotron facility. She thanked the chief guest for her unwavering support to the noble cause.� Dr. Humera delivered an informative lecture titled, "Why to take the chance when you can do something about it".

She thanked former diplomat and President NORI Patient Welfare Society (NPWS), Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary for his valuable assistance in fight against cancer and paid rich tributes to all the team members of AECH-NORI for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the ailing cancer patients.� The lecture was followed by an interactive Question and Answer Session named, "Ask the Expert" in which the participants discussed the taboos and socio-cultural issues attached with the breast cancer in the country and learned how to overcome these barriers.� On this occasion, cancer survivors shared their experiences during the session named "Meeting Young Brave Warriors" while caregivers shared their ordeal during the interactive session named, "Embracing the Struggle, Becoming Stronger".

They appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of NORI doctors especially Dr. Faheem and Dr. Humera.

The event ended with an awareness walk in the premises of the hospital with strict compliance of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

