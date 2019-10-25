PINS earned good name for country in neuro research: Prof Alfareed

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has lauded the role of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) and neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital in conducting the latest research in the field and bringing good name for the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has lauded the role of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) and neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital in conducting the latest research in the field and bringing good name for the country.

He appreciated the participation of LGH/PINS doctors in research, undertaken in 29 countries simultaneously.

The reseach reached the conclusion that in cases of head injuries, administering an injection within two hours could save the life of the patient.

Prof Alfareed congratulated head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, under whom supervision experiments were carried out on 2,500 patients at Lahore General Hospital.