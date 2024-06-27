Open Menu

PKLI Desires Research Collaboration With UVAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A two-member delegation from the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre led by Director Research/Consultant Surgeon Prof Dr Irfan Ahmad and Associate Director-Clinical Research Dr Kashif Asghar visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday.

The delegation held a meeting with Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and discussed areas of collaboration between the UVAS & PKLI. Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum, Chairman Department of Veterinary Medicine Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Chairman Department of Epidemiology & Public Health Dr Hassan Mushtaq, Chairperson Department of Surgery Dr Ayesha Hassan and Prof Dr Imran Rasheed and other senior faculty members were also present.

PKLI’s Prof Dr Irfan Ahmad said that aim of the meeting was to establish a strong collaboration with the UVAS in research and fill the gap between animal and human sides.

Such collaboration would be beneficial for both organizations especially in conducting joint research projects, he added.

During meeting Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said the UVAS was willing to collaborate with the PKLI through a memorandum of understanding especially in joint research projects, exchange of students, sharing knowledge and learn each other experiences in the areas of microbiology, surgery, epidemiology, clinical sciences and problem solving research.

They also discussed collaborative areas related to duel degree programmes in allied health sciences, disease modeling, data analysis, capacity building faculty trainings and workshops etc.

Later, the PKLI delegation visited different departments of the UVAS, including microbiology BSL-3, parasitology and pathology labs.

