UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PKLI Functioning Better Than Last Tenure: Dr.Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:12 PM

PKLI functioning better than last tenure: Dr.Yasmin

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while reacting the statement given by Shehbaz Sharif regarding Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, said that he was making wrong statement about the recent performance of PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while reacting the statement given by Shehbaz Sharif regarding Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, said that he was making wrong statement about the recent performance of PKLI.

She said that present government was handling the affair of PKLI much better than Shehbaz Sharif tenure.

She further maintained that number of indoor and outdoor patients had been increased three times.

She said that number of dialysis machines had been increased to 60 and free of cost dialysis facility was being provided to 180 patients on daily basis. Not a single liver transplant operation was made possible in Shehbaz Sharif tenure in PKLI, whereas free of cost liver transplant of three patients had so far been conducted during the current year, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that eight new operation theatres of PKLI were fully functional.

She asked Shehbaz Sharif to get the correct information before issuing statement.

She said that best treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals of Punjab.

She invited the opposition to visit PKLI and compare the present performance of PKLI with previous one.

People's money could only be spent for their betterment and welfare, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Punjab Visit Money Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

French Fighter Jets Strike at IS Tunnels in Northe ..

4 minutes ago

Unmanned Japanese Spacecraft Heads for Destruction ..

4 minutes ago

US Judge Rules Bail for Giuliani Associate Fruman ..

4 minutes ago

Denmark's Nord Stream 2 Approval Will Ensure Europ ..

4 minutes ago

PVMA delegation meets Mian Aslam Iqbal

19 minutes ago

Turkey Detains Two Russian Women With Alleged Ties ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.