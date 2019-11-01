PKLI functioning better than last tenure: Dr.Yasmin

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while reacting the statement given by Shehbaz Sharif regarding Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, said that he was making wrong statement about the recent performance of PKLI

She said that present government was handling the affair of PKLI much better than Shehbaz Sharif tenure.

She further maintained that number of indoor and outdoor patients had been increased three times.

She said that number of dialysis machines had been increased to 60 and free of cost dialysis facility was being provided to 180 patients on daily basis. Not a single liver transplant operation was made possible in Shehbaz Sharif tenure in PKLI, whereas free of cost liver transplant of three patients had so far been conducted during the current year, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that eight new operation theatres of PKLI were fully functional.

She asked Shehbaz Sharif to get the correct information before issuing statement.

She said that best treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals of Punjab.

She invited the opposition to visit PKLI and compare the present performance of PKLI with previous one.

People's money could only be spent for their betterment and welfare, she concluded.