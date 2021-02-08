UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PLA Donates First Foreign Military COVID Vaccine Assistant To Pakistan Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:43 PM

PLA donates first foreign military COVID vaccine assistant to Pakistan military

The People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Republic of China has donated COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistan Armed Forces which is the first ever military assistance of the Chinese nation to foreign armed forces

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Republic of China has donated COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistan Armed Forces which is the first ever military assistance of the Chinese nation to foreign armed forces.

"Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance or donation from PLA," said the Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a media statement issued here on Monday.

The Armed Forces as per its spirit of serving the nation first in all times had decided to donate that tranche of vaccine for administration to frontline healthcare workers.

"However, keeping with the Pakistan Armed Forces 'traditional spirit of' nation comes first, always and every time' it has been decided to contribute complete vaccine donation, by PLA to Pakistan military, in the National vaccine drive to be administered to front line healthcare workers across Pakistan who are real heroes fighting against pandemic and Saving precious lives."Pakistan's Armed forces, he added extended their deepest gratitude to PLA and People's Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, say ..

22 minutes ago

President, KP Governor discuss wide-ranging issues ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA to hold musical evening "Song of Indus" on Fe ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Iran Says Naval Drills to Be ..

3 minutes ago

Four booked over power theft

3 minutes ago

India's Ishant Sharma bags 300th Test wicket

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.