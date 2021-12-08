UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Launch Micro Health Insurance Programme For KPK Today

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:36 AM

PM Imran Khan to launch Micro Health Insurance programme for KPK today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to launch the Micro Health Insurance Programme today (Wednesday) during his day-long visit to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to launch the Micro Health Insurance Programme today (Wednesday) during his day-long visit to Peshawar.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the micro health insurance will provide free medical services worth Rs one million annually to 7.5 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister will meet the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also hold meetings with the political leadership in Peshawar.

He will attend the registration ceremony of Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme in Peshawar where his Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr.

Sania Nishtar will give a detailed briefing.

The Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme will provide groceries to about 20 million families making up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

The prime minister will also interact with the representatives of traders association and Karyana (grocery) Alliance.

PM Imran Khan will distribute cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's programme of financial assistance to Imams of Jamia mosques.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Alliance Government Million

Recent Stories

Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Om ..

Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Omicron Expectations Not Met - I ..

1 minute ago
 Farrukh congratulates nation over successful missi ..

Farrukh congratulates nation over successful missile test by Pakistan Navy

1 minute ago
 West's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wav ..

West's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests ..

1 minute ago
 Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Ser ..

Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

1 minute ago
 ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National In ..

ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National Institutes of Health, Department ..

38 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 266.56 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 266.56 million

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.