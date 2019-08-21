PM orders launch of immunization, awareness drives to check rise in polio cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, expressing serious concern over the recent spike in polio cases, directed to launch effective awareness and immunization campaigns at federal and provincial levels.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at the PM Office to take stock of reported polio cases in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and other parts of the country, the Prime Minister said polio eradication was the top-most priority of the government as it badly affected the future generation.

The Prime Minister stressed robust Ehsaas-Polio eradication partnership for synergized implementation of the two vital programmes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, PM's focal person on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta, Engineer-in-chief of Pakistan Army Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmore, Federal Secretary Health, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan, representatives from UNICEF, WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and senior officials.

The PM's focal person Babar Atta briefed the meeting about the recent polio cases and the future strategy for polio eradication.

He also updated about the report of International Monitoring board for the year 2017-18, identifying loopholes in the strategy at that time, which led to rise of polio cases in some parts of the country especially Bannu Division.

The new strategy is based on four new pillars including shift from push to pull, from disease control to eradication, ownership at the highest level and accountability at operational level.

Babar Atta also highlighted various measures being taken for perception management including engagement with social media platforms to counter anti-vaccine propaganda, involving mainstream media for mass awareness campaign, establishment of 24/7 call center and publicizing environment or human cases.

Chief Ministers of KPK and Balochistan and the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh apprised the meeting regarding measures taken for polio eradication in their respective provinces.

The representative of Pakistan Army assured full support to polio teams in their efforts to reach out to the children in far-flung areas of the country.

Representatives of international partners and donors also assured their continued cooperation to the Government of Pakistan in its polio eradication mission.

Deputy Director Polio Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr. Tim Petersonpresented a letter of appreciation from Bill Gates to the Prime Minister forefforts being made to eliminate the crippling disease.