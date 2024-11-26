PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab on Tuesday emphasized the need for genomic sequencing to identify the root cause of HIV transmission into 25 patients at Nishtar Hospital

Addressing a news conference at Multan Press Club, it clarified that referring to it as AIDS was incorrect, and it was impossible for HIV to spread from dialysis machines.

The officials of PMA Punjab, including Vice President Dr. Rizwan Sharif, Dr. Zahid Khan, Dr. Yusuf Laghari, Dr. Athar Laghari, Dr. Inam, Dr. Amir, and others, expressed their concern about the patients contracting HIV, which had saddened the entire medical community. However, no tampering of records at the dialysis unit had occurred.

They stated that doctors had been held responsible without an inquiry, and the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar was threatened with suspension if he did not resign.

No record of tampering was found. They demanded that an inquiry committee, consisting of neutral senior doctors, be formed. They demanded that suspended doctors be reinstated.The doctors clarified that they had not committed any criminal activity and that the police should investigate accordingly.

They warned that if Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mehnaz Khakwani was suspended or forced to resign, the entire faculty of Nishtar would submit their resignations in solidarity with her.

They dispelled the misinformation circulating on social media, stating that HIV was not transmitted by dialysis machines and that calling it AIDS at this stage was incorrect, as it was only the initial stage of the infection.

