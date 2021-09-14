PMA requests govt: to shift Umer abroad for medical treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has requested the government to immediately arrange air ambulance for shifting veteran comedian Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has requested the government to immediately arrange air ambulance for shifting veteran comedian Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment.

Medical board has advised to send the actor abroad for his treatment, PMA statement said here on Tuesday.

PMA also appreciated government for taking notice of Umer Sharif's health and forming a medical board for the treatment of veteran comedian.

PMA is very much concerned over the deteriorating health conditions of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

Umer performed all over the world and a large number of people love his skills.

The legendary artist has been serving the nation for last many decades, no doubt, he is pride of Pakistan.