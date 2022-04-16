UrduPoint.com

PMA Urges For Restoration Of PMDC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad has demanded of the quarters concerned for early restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), stopping the functioning of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to improve the standard of medical education in the country.

Addressing a meeting of PMA, association President Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha asked to take notice of the problems being faced by the doctors due to PMC.

Dr. Akhtar said"Now is a time to stop PMC to playing with this noble profession and added that they will not allow them to destroy the future of medical practitioners." He said"The PMA will fully support the doctors against the discriminatory attitude of PMC.

" He urged to release of salaries of the medical staff of Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Center (IHITC) Chak Shahzad.

He said that doctors and health staff have played an important role in the peak days of the coronavirus pandemic as frontline workers without considering the multiple risks.

He said"They offered great sacrifices for humanity and added that PMA will continue its support to them." He said"PMA is committed to protecting the rights of affected health staff, particularly those facing hardships due to nonpayment of salaries."The meeting was attended by PMA Senior Vice President Dr. Syeda Luba Hussain, General Secretary Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha and Finance Secretary Dr. Khuraam Shahzad besides other.

