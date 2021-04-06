UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Urges Govt For Vaccination Of Healthcare Workers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:58 PM

PMA urges govt for vaccination of healthcare workers

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged the government to start the process of vaccination for Doctors and Paramedics against COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged the government to start the process of vaccination for Doctors and Paramedics against COVID-19.

Secretary General. PMA centre, Dr Qaisar Sajjad said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Moreover, the government should speed up and easier the process of vaccination against corona virus, he added, saying that the government should also start Mobil vaccination service.

Government can register all age people for vaccination only with NIC Card at vaccination centers, he reiterated.

Aside from this, the PMA also appealed the Federal and provincial government to vaccinate Handicapped, Special people, Old and Ailing people at their Residence, he informed.

PMA requested all people to follow SOPs and get vaccinated against corona virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Government

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

16 minutes ago

European equities open higher after Easter break

3 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close slightly lower 06 april 20201 ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 103 lives, infects 3,953 more peop ..

6 minutes ago

States Switching Away From Trade in Dollars Must C ..

6 minutes ago

Cyclone Seroja: At least 157 dead in Indonesia, Ea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.