PMA urges govt for vaccination of healthcare workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged the government to start the process of vaccination for Doctors and Paramedics against COVID-19.

Secretary General. PMA centre, Dr Qaisar Sajjad said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Moreover, the government should speed up and easier the process of vaccination against corona virus, he added, saying that the government should also start Mobil vaccination service.

Government can register all age people for vaccination only with NIC Card at vaccination centers, he reiterated.

Aside from this, the PMA also appealed the Federal and provincial government to vaccinate Handicapped, Special people, Old and Ailing people at their Residence, he informed.

PMA requested all people to follow SOPs and get vaccinated against corona virus.