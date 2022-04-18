PMC announces to change NLE policy

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday announced to change its policy of allowing only three National Licensing Exam (NLE) attempts.

According to the spokesperson of PMC, now there will be no limit to the number of attempts during the prescribed period of five years. He said that the Medical and Dental Council had duly approved modification in National Licensing Exam policy requiring qualification of NLE to the extent that a student must qualify the NLE (Step 1 and Step 2, as applicable) within a maximum period of five years from the date of completion of house job or the first attempt, whichever is earlier. He added the time limitation will not apply to applicants who already hold a foreign practitioners license.

He said that the PMC was making efforts to improve standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence. He said that the PMC was striving to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan, adding the healthcare regulator is setting benchmarks in line with global best practices to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen of our great nation.

The spokesperson said that the PMC was working with determination and motivation to devise, place and implement all those policies which are in the larger interest of the nation and students.

