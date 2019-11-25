UrduPoint.com
PMDC Employees Hold Protest Against Council's Dissolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:14 PM

PMDC employees hold protest against council's dissolution

The employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday staged a protest in front of National Press Club (NPB) against the dissolution of the council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday staged a protest in front of National Press Club (NPB) against the dissolution of the council.

The protest was arranged by the members of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Employees Movement, which also staged a sit-in in front of the council's headquarters.

The protesters said that they would continue their protest until the authorities concerned consider their demands.

They asked for immediate restoration of the council and all employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had dissolved the PMDC and established the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for the regulation of the medical profession in the country and to make the body more efficient.

The other objectives were to regulate and control the medical profession by establishing a uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.

It was decided that all PMDC employees would be given their dues and allowances while employees working for more than a year would be given additional allowances along with their basic salary.

It was also decided that the commission would give preference to sacked PMDC employees in the recruitment process.

Alongwith the president, there are total nine members of new commission that included three members each from the civil society and those with a medical background, one with the dental background.

Other members included a surgeon general from armed forces' medical service and the president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

The commission will operate for three years and will be a corporate institution. It has been stated in the ordinance that a National Medical Authority Commission will serve as its secretariat.

PMC has been given the powers of issuing and renewing licences of doctors while all records of PMDC, including accounts commission, have been moved to the new body.

