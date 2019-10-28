PM&DC employees to get current, advance six months salaries soon: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said all former employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) would be paid salaries for the current and next six months in advance by this weekend or during the next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said all former employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) would be paid salaries for the current and next six months in advance by this weekend or during the next week.

Addressing a press conference here after the first meeting of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), he said the payment of said salaries were also mentioned in the PMC Ordinance.

Dr Zafar Mirza said after fulfilling all codal formalities, former employees of the PM&DC from scale 1 to 4 would be preferred during the recruitment process in PMC.

He said all the PMC members had unanimously elected Dr Arshad Taqi as president who was the most credible and well-reputed person and Ali Raza as a vice president who was a senior legal expert.

He said the government was trying its level best to accomplish the reforms process across the country in the field of the medical profession and medical education.

He said the Federal government had nominated Dr Nasir Mohi ud Din as secretary of the PMC as per law for 90 days to look after the commission's routine affairs.

Dr Zafar Mirza said during 90 days, the PMC would also advertise the vacancy of a permanent secretary of the commission and other posts laying vacant, assuring that the whole recruitment process would be executed fairly.

He said three committees had also been formed including Legal and Regulatory Committee headed by Ali Raza, while Finance Committee by Tariq Khan and Human Resources (HR) Committee by Dr Arshad Taqi.

He said the committees would elect their members during the next 24 hours, adding that HR committee would also look into the matters related to sacked employees as well as the new recruitment process.

He said there would be seven members of the PMC who would look after its finance, administration, legal and others affairs and their post would be advertised in coming week.