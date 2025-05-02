PMDC, Health Ministry Resolve Admission Issue Of FATA, Balochistan Students
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 02:57 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Ministry of National Health Services have resolved the longstanding issue of medical college admissions for students from FATA and Balochistan.
Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, announced that the quota for students from FATA and Balochistan has been increased.
He confirmed that a formal notification has been issued in this regard.
The minister further stated that admissions of 333 students have already been completed, and they will now be able to pursue medical education in accordance with the merit criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
He also urged the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to further increase the number of seats in the coming year to accommodate more students from underprivileged regions.
