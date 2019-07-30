UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PN Establishes Free Medical Camp At Gaddani, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:58 PM

PN establishes free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan

With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Sahil Welfare Association has established a free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Sahil Welfare Association has established a free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan.

More than 1600 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines by the qualified doctors, physicians, surgeons from Pakistan Navy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The camp team also educated the people regarding healthy life style on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

AJK president stresses focus on knowledge economy ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Saddened at Tragic Plane Crash in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post introduces revolutionary initiatives ..

47 seconds ago

Secretary visits Health Initiative Management Comp ..

48 seconds ago

27 students of PMAS-AAUR get China university scho ..

52 seconds ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges western MPs to play rol ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.