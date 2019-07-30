PN establishes free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan

With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Sahil Welfare Association has established a free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Sahil Welfare Association has established a free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan

More than 1600 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines by the qualified doctors, physicians, surgeons from Pakistan Navy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The camp team also educated the people regarding healthy life style on the occasion.