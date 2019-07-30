PN Establishes Free Medical Camp At Gaddani, Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:58 PM
With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Sahil Welfare Association has established a free medical camp at Gaddani, Balochistan
More than 1600 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines by the qualified doctors, physicians, surgeons from Pakistan Navy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The camp team also educated the people regarding healthy life style on the occasion.