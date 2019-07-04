UrduPoint.com
PN Organises Free Medical Camp At Shah Bandar Area

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:52 PM

Pakistan Navy on Thursday organised a free medical in Creek area and Shah Bandar in collaboration with Agha Khan Hospital and provided free medicine to more than 850 locals, a spokesman of Pakistan Navy said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy on Thursday organised a free medical in Creek area and Shah Bandar in collaboration with Agha Khan Hospital and provided free medicine to more than 850 locals, a spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

In a statement, the spokesman said medical, gynecologist and child specialists were conducted medical checkup of locals in the camp. The locals thanked Pakistan Navy and lauded the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff.

