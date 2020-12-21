Pneumonia on rise in children in Bahawalpur

Renowned child specialist, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Bhatti has warned that number of children suffering from pneumonia due to severe cold was rising in the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) :Renowned child specialist, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Bhatti has warned that number of children suffering from pneumonia due to severe cold was rising in the region.

Talking to journalists here, he said that number of children being brought to Emergency of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur (One of the largest civil hospitals of the country) had surged as saying, "Children are suffering from diseases due to severe cold weather".

He said that average 700 to 750 children suffering from diseases were being brought to BVH daily adding that out of them, 70 percent children were suffering from pneumonia.

He said that children suffering from pneumonia were aged from new-born babies to five-year-old.

He advised parents to get their children dressed in warm cloths besides getting them vaccinated against diseases. He also emphasized the need not to bring little children in open air places.