PNSC takes various protective measures due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has taken various protective measures against novel corona virus due to the increasing number of cases being reported in the country.

According to PNSC, Standees containing COVID related information and hand sanitizers were also placed at different locations in PNSC.

Masks were also distributed and walk through disinfectant gates were also set up.

Health Advisory was also issued and distributed among the employees to provide them with knowledge and useful tips to stay safe.

Apart from that, work from home initiative was introduced for safety of employees. Alternative work schedules were also adapted to run the operations smoothly while keeping the employees safe.