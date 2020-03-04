UrduPoint.com
Poland Announces First Coronavirus Case

Poland Announces First Coronavirus Case

Poland on Wednesday announced its first case of coronavirus while adding that nearly 70 people were being tested for the disease

Poland on Wednesday announced its first case of coronavirus while adding that nearly 70 people were being tested for the disease.

The man, who had visited Germany, is "not part of a risk group" and his life is not in danger, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told a news conference.

He indicated the man was not elderly, whose lives are at greater risk.

He was hospitalised in the western city of Zielona Gora with a high fever and other symptoms of the disease that has killed more than 3,000 people and infected around 92,000 globally.

Szumowski said the patient had had "relatively little contact" with other people.

Another 68 people are undergoing tests in Polish hospitals to determine whether they are suffering from COVID-19, while around 500 are in quarantine, Szumowski said.

