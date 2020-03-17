UrduPoint.com
Poland Govt In Quarantine After Minister Diagnosed With Virus

Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Poland govt in quarantine after minister diagnosed with virus

Poland's government was under quarantine on Tuesday after one minister tested positive for the novel coronavirus as authorities introduced sweeping measures to combat the spread of the disease

All members of the government who attended the March 10 meeting had been tested and the results should be known Tuesday, said Michal Dworczyk. "Until that time, all these people remain in quarantine," he told reporters.

All members of the government who attended the March 10 meeting had been tested and the results should be known Tuesday, said Michal Dworczyk. "Until that time, all these people remain in quarantine," he told reporters.

