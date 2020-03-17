Poland govt in quarantine after minister diagnosed with virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Poland's government was under quarantine on Tuesday after one minister tested positive for the novel coronavirus as authorities introduced sweeping measures to combat the spread of the disease.

All members of the government who attended the March 10 meeting had been tested and the results should be known Tuesday, said Michal Dworczyk. "Until that time, all these people remain in quarantine," he told reporters.