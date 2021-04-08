UrduPoint.com
Poland Sees Record Covid Deaths In One Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

Poland sees record Covid deaths in one day

Poland registered a record 954 Covid deaths over the past 24-hour period, the health ministry said Thursday, calling the climbing fatalities in the EU nation "tragic"

Warsaw (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Poland registered a record 954 Covid deaths over the past 24-hour period, the health ministry said Thursday, calling the climbing fatalities in the EU nation "tragic".

More than three quarters of hospital beds, including those with oxygen support, are now full as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections.

New cases also jumped -- with 27,887 new infections over the last 24 hours -- but the health ministry said the increase was in part due to delayed data from the Easter holiday weekend.

"The data is tragic. We have never seen such a number of deaths," health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters in Warsaw.

The European Union member state of 38 million people has recorded more than 56,000 Covid deaths. Total infections are at nearly 2.5 million.

The situation is particularly difficult in the southern mining region of Silesia, where hospital patients have had to be transferred to other regions because of a shortage of beds.

Poland has closed all schools, sports and cultural facilities, as well as shops selling non-essential goods, until April 18 to stem the infection spread.

