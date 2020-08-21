Poland, Slovakia See Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Poland and neighboring Slovakia have both registered a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Friday

WARSAW/PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Poland and neighboring Slovakia have both registered a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Friday.

In Poland, another 903 people have tested positive, taking the cumulative tally to 60,281. The previous record rise of 843 cases was recorded several weeks ago.

The death toll has risen by 13 to 1,938.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has reported 123 new cases.

"This is the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic, the previous record - 114 cases - was registered on April 15. The new patients are between 3 and 86 years old," the Health Ministry said.

Forty-four people remain in hospitals, and another 1,103 patients are receiving treatment at home.

In total, the country has confirmed 3,225 cumulative cases, including 2,045 recoveries and 33 deaths.