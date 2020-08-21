UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland, Slovakia See Highest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Poland, Slovakia See Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Poland and neighboring Slovakia have both registered a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Friday

WARSAW/PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Poland and neighboring Slovakia have both registered a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Friday.

In Poland, another 903 people have tested positive, taking the cumulative tally to 60,281. The previous record rise of 843 cases was recorded several weeks ago.

The death toll has risen by 13 to 1,938.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has reported 123 new cases.

"This is the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic, the previous record - 114 cases - was registered on April 15. The new patients are between 3 and 86 years old," the Health Ministry said.

Forty-four people remain in hospitals, and another 1,103 patients are receiving treatment at home.

In total, the country has confirmed 3,225 cumulative cases, including 2,045 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Related Topics

Poland Slovakia April

Recent Stories

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

34 minutes ago

UK Chief Negotiator Says EU Makes Post-Brexit Talk ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR donates 5,000 disposable coveralls to PDMA

4 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine to seek regulatory review in Octo ..

10 minutes ago

Hot weather turns pleasant in city

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.